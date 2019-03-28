Police disabled 12 eight-liner machines Thursday and arrested a man on a charge that he was running an illegal gambling operation at a smoke shop on Waco Drive.
Police arrested Abdullah Ahmen Ali-Yawanesh, 55, on a Class A misdemeanor charge of keeping an illegal gambling place, after executing a search warrant about 2 p.m. at Smoke-N-More, 1920 W. Waco Drive, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Ali-Yawanesh's formal affiliation with the store remains unclear. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, but bond information was not immediately available.
"There is serious cash that goes through these businesses, and part of the problem is that these (establishments) fund other illegal activities," Swanton said.
Police believe some gambling operations send proceeds to terrorist organizations overseas and that some are used to launder proceeds from other illegal activity, including drug sales, he said.
"There are so many different crimes that go in relation with this," Swanton said.
He did not offer details of any ancillary illegal activity related to the shop searched Thursday. The store is across the street from a church and next door to a child care facility, homes and other businesses.
"The problem is the illegal activities that surrounds this," Swanton said. "There are homes, a church, legitimate businesses, all within 50 yards of this smoke shop, so it is just detrimental to a neighborhood."
A state law passed in 1993 created a so-called "fuzzy animal" exception to a statewide prohibition on gambling, allowing coin-operated gambling machines offering prizes in the form of merchandise worth up to $5.
The city has a licensing system for video eight-liner machines, and police have made several gambling arrests in recent years based on undercover operations gathering evidence of stores paying out cash prizes in violation of state law.
"The main message we are trying to get across to illegal gambling operations, to people who run this type of business inside our city, is that we are not going to put up with it and we will come after you," Swanton said. "Chances are we've already been in your business and we have just not had time to secure the search warrant, but when we do the next time you see us will be with our SWAT team."