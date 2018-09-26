Waco police raided a local convenience store Wednesday afternoon in connection to an illegal gambling operation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of Sanger Avenue at about 1:15 p.m., at the Mini-Mart convenience store. Police had been conducting surveillance of the "known gambling establishment," where police believe illegal gambling was taking place, Swanton said.
"There has been (information given) to us that they are playing out money, large sums of money, and it is an illegal gambling operation," Swanton said. "Our officers have been in there in undercover capacities and we have served an arrest and search warrant on this businesses."
Police said 16 electronic gaming machines were found and confiscated inside the business and an arrest warrant was issued for the subject believed responsible. At least two customers were inside the business playing on the machines at the time of the raid. The suspect connected to the business was not arrested and is still being sought.
Swanton said customers were questioned, but it was unclear if any additional arrests were made.
"We know that our communities do not want these types of establishments in Waco," Swanton said. "We've made a point to tell you before that we are coming after you if you own one of these establishments and you can expect officers to be in there and we will eventually come back with uniformed officers to serve search and arrest warrants."
Gambling is illegal under state law, and the city has a licensing system for owners of the machines. State legislation in 1993 allowed a so-called “fuzzy animal” exception to gambling laws that allowed coin-operated game machines to offer merchandise worth up to $5 to winners.
Swanton said prizes worth more than $5 are illegal.