A 72-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday while trying to cross Interstate 35 near Baylor University, Waco police Sgt. David Conley said.
A southbound 2014 Ford Fusion struck the man in the 900 block of South I-35 shortly after 8:35 p.m. Conley said the man appeared to be trying to walk across the main lanes of the interstate.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton identified the man as Donald Sanford on Friday morning. Sanford died at the scene, police reported.
Sanford had narrowly missed being struck by another car moments before, Conley said.
The driver of the car suffered lacerations to her arms and other injuries caused by the collision, Conley said. She was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Conley said Baylor police had responded to a report of a man walking around and stumbling near the interstate about five minutes before Thursday's accident. Police were unable to find anyone near the roadway. Conley said the man may have been intoxicated.
A blood sample was taken from Sanford. Swanton said an autopsy was not ordered.
In 2017, 14 pedestrians died in McLennan County, according to statistics compiled through the Texas Department of Transportation Crash Records Information System. The deaths were scattered around Waco, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview.