A 78-year-old man died Thursday morning from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a car at a North Waco intersection known to be hazardous, police said.
Robert Melendez was struck about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday by a vehicle at the intersection of North 19th Street and Park Lake Drive, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. It was the second pedestrian death of the year at the intersection.
Melendez was crossing Park Lake when a Dodge Charger struck him while attempting to turn onto North 19th Street, Bynum said. The driver waited for police and was not charged, he said.
Melendez was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died, Bynum said.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and those involved in this incident," Bynum said.
Sherry Lynn Wood, 63, of Waco, was killed on North 19th Street near the same intersection on March 6 when a car struck her wheelchair. City officials this summer sought a Texas Department of Transportation grant to make safety improvements to the intersection. The grant application for that intersection was not successful, but the city won grants for improving two other intersections.