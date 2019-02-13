Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on East Lake Shore Drive late Tuesday night, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of East Lake Shore Drive at about 8:50 p.m., where an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Cruz had hit a man walking on the side of the road, Bynum said. The pedestrian, later identified as Benjamin Arning, of Waco, was walking on the shoulder or near the side of the white line on the shoulder when he was hit by the car.
The driver of the Cruz did stop after the collision, Bynum said. The driver is cooperating with police.
After Arning was hit by the car, another driver stopped and tried to protect Arning, who was laying in the roadway, Bynum said. The witness' car was struck by another oncoming car, police reported.
Emergency responders took Arning to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, Bynum said.
It was not immediately clear where Arning was walking toward or where he was coming from, Bynum said. The crash remains under investigation, but preliminary reports stated that criminal charges did not appear likely.