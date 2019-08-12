Waco police are investigating the shooting of a man who was found late Saturday night lying in a North Waco street after a fight.
Police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. at 2910 N. 21st St. and found that the 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot to his upper leg and pelvis area, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Emergency responders took him to a local hospital for treatment.
Swanton said the shooting victim and witnesses told police that an acquaintance shot him after an argument that turned into a fight.
Police have a suspect in the case and the investigation remains ongoing, Swanton said.