A 31-year-old man was killed and a boy under the age of 14 suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday evening in East Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to the shooting at about 4 p.m., near the intersection of Houston Street and Faulkner Lane. First responders took the man and boy, whose age was not immediately available, to a local hospital, Swanton said.
The 31-year-old man died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital, and the boy, who was shot in the face, was transferred to a children’s hospital outside the Waco area, he said.
At about 5:30 p.m., police arrived at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle, where they believe the suspected shooter, a 17-year-old boy, was alone in an apartment belonging to his family, Swanton said.
Officials made contact with the suspect and were trying to get him to come out. Three neighboring apartments were evacuated, he said.
Police remained at the apartment late Monday night.
After preliminary investigation, police believe a group of family members were gathering outside a house in the 900 block of Houston Street, when a 17-year-old boy approached them, Swanton said. For an unknown reason, the 17-year-old fired multiple times, hitting the 31-year-old and the child, he said.
“What I know thus far is that it was a large gathering of mostly family, or related family members, that turned violent and led to the 17-year-old shooter pulling out a handgun and firing rounds with multiple people around,” Swanton said. “Unfortunately, two were hit, one being the pre-teen and one being the (31-year-old).”
The boy remained in serious condition, he said.
Swanton said it is unknown if the 31-year-old man was targeted, but it appears the boy was hit inadvertently during the shooting.
Officers and Waco fire remained outside Trendwood after 9 p.m., trying to talk the 17-year-old out of the apartment.