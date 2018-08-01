Police are searching for two suspects considered armed and dangerous after detectives re-evaluated incidents that followed a shoplifting call at a Dollar General last month, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Jared Jamal Mays, 23, was not arrested the day of the July 16 incident, but police identified him Wednesday as a suspect.
Javon Lamont Dontreal Arnett, 22, was initially arrested July 16. He has since been released on bond, and police have issued arrest warrants for him with additional charges.
Police said at the time Arnett fought with an officer as two other suspects fled from the parking lot of a Dollar General on La Salle Avenue. Arnett was armed with a handgun and tossed it to one of the other suspects as they fled, police reported at the time. He was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Olivia Nicole Ratliff, 20, was found in a wooded area and arrested that day on charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Police also seized an assault rifle with a drum magazine from the vehicle they were in, Swanton said.
In the last two weeks, detectives have re-evaluated the incident and have gotten warrants charging Arnett with first-degree felony aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon, third-degree felony resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm and Class A misdemeanor unlawful carry of a weapon.
They have also gotten warrants charging Mays with third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm, state jail felony evading arrest and possession of marijuana and Class A misdemeanor unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Arnett and Mays are both considered armed and dangerous, Swanton said.
Anyone who knows where Arnett or Mays may be is asked to contact local law enforcement, call 911 or give an anonymous tip to Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357.