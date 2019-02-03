A motorcyclist was killed late Saturday night in a collision with an SUV on North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the 1400 block of North Valley Mills Drive about 11:15 p.m. A 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling south and hit the back of a 2011 Dodge Nitro. Swanton said the Nitro had left a business parking lot and was driving north shortly before it was struck by the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was thrown off the bike, Swanton said. Emergency medical personnel took the motorcyclist to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Swanton said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the motorcyclist was not released Sunday morning pending notification of family, police said.
Preliminary information from police indicated the motorcyclist’s speed may have played a factor in the fatal crash, Swanton said. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation, Swanton said.