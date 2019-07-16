A Hewitt mother was arrested Monday after she was accused on leaving her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son home alone for three hours in March in order to get rent money, an arrest affidavit states.
Hewitt police arrested Brandi Renee McKibben, 34, on a warrant charging her with a state jail felony for abandoning/endangering a child. Police alleged McKibben left her two children in an apartment for several hours on March 22 and that such lack of supervision was a "common occurrence," the affidavit states.
Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said police were called March 22 to an apartment in the 600 block of North Hewitt Drive, where the two children were discovered to be home alone. Police spoke with the children who said they had been home alone "all day."
Police and a witness tried to get in touch with McKibben, but she did not answer her phone, the affidavit states. Contact was eventually made with McKibben, but she hung up on officers, Devlin said.
McKibben later called police back and told officers she had been in Whitney for two hours in order to get rent money, Devlin said. She allegedly told police she could not take the children with her, the affidavit states.
"The children advised officers this was a common occurrence to be left alone," the affidavit states.
Police referred the case to Child Protective Services and continued to investigate the incident. Officers got a warrant charging McKibben for intentionally leaving her children home alone unsupervised with an unreasonable risk of harm.
McKibben was booked in McLennan County Jail on Monday. She posted a bond listed at $3,000 and was released from custody Tuesday afternoon.