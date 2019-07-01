A woman who tried to abduct a 4-year-old boy out of a car in Lacy Lakeview was arrested this weekend on charges of attempted kidnapping and injury to the boy, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Officers were called to the Dollar General, on North Lacy Drive, at about 7 p.m. Saturday when Alkanha Laford Thompson, 48, of Waco, approached a woman and her two children who were sitting in a car. Truehitt said Thompson went up to the car at random, saw the 4-year-old boy in the backseat and tried to take the boy out of the car.
The children's mother fought against Thompson along with her sons in the back seat, ages 4 and 11, Truehitt said. Thompson was reportedly mumbling something, leading the mother to think at first that Thompson was trying to get into the wrong car.
"This was totally random when she started grabbing for the 4-year-old boy," Truehitt said. "The two boys and mom managed to have the woman down on the ground by the time officers got there."
Police asked Thompson what her intentions were, Truehitt said. Thompson allegedly told officers that she "saw that baby and I wanted it," Truehitt said.
Both children had scratches on their bodies but were not seriously injured, Truehitt said. Thompson told officers she smoked K2, synthetic marijuana, about an hour before approaching the car, the police chief said.
Thompson was taken to McLennan County Jail on two state jail felony charges of attempted kidnapping and injury to a child. She remained jailed Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $12,000.