A Midway High School student was arrested this past weekend for allegedly hitting a fellow student near Midway Independent School District campus Thursday, an arrest affidavit states.
Jahden Loren Brown, 17, of Hewitt, was arrested after a 14-year-old girl was “clipped” by a small black SUV or a four-door black sedan late Thursday afternoon. Police canvassed the area and developed leads shortly after the crash, leading police to question Brown.
In officers' investigation, police determined westbound traffic stopped to allow the 14-year-old student to cross the 600 block of Panther Way, the affidavit states. While she tried to cross the roadway, the black car struck the girl and did not stop.
The girl suffered a broken right wrist, broken right ankle and several bruises, the affidavit states. Individuals contacted the Hewitt Police Department with tips and Brown was questioned.
"Brown stated the female walked into the side of the car as he was driving," the affidavit states.
Police continued the investigation and received an arrest warrant, charging Brown, also a Midway High School student, with a third degree felony of being involved in an accident resulting in injury or death. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Saturday.
Brown posted a bond listed at $5,000 on Saturday and was released from custody.