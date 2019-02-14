Hewitt police arrested a man Thursday who they said threatened to kill a woman for reporting he had sexually assaulted her child.
Luke Tyrel Byrd, 26, of Hewitt, also has a pending assault with a deadly weapon case against him in an incident in which police say he threatened to kill another woman in August.
Byrd called the woman in the more recent incident 51 times while her child was undergoing a sexual assault exam at a local hospital, according to an arrest affidavit. Byrd is a suspect in the child's assault, the affidavit states. But the sexual assault investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in that case, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
"(The woman) reported to (police) that Luke threatened to kick in the door to the residence and blow her and his brains out if she reported to the police about sexually assaulting (the child)," the affidavit states. "She further stated that the police 'better come strapped.'"
Byrd was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony retaliation charge. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday night on the new charge, a revoked bond for the assault charge and an unrelated criminal mischief charge.