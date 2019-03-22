An FBI background check stopped a Waco man from buying a gun three days before he went on a rampage Tuesday, stealing a police car, threatening residents with an ax and leading police on a 20-mile chase, newly released police reports show.
Christopher Raymond Sorel, 32, remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with a bond set at $95,000, facing multiple charges from three law enforcement agencies involved in the police chase that reached about 130 mph, authorities said.
It remains unclear why Sorel's gun purchase attempt was rejected. Authorities learned of it when they ran a background check at the site of the arrest, said Woodway Department of Public Safety Director Bret Crook.
"Which turned out to be a good thing," Crook said. "We became very concerned about everything as we learned more about it."
Arrest affidavits filled out details of the wild chase that began at Valley Mills Express Car Wash on Tuesday afternoon.
Waco police commander's Dodge Charger had been dropped off at the car wash Tuesday afternoon for cleaning services. According to the affidavit, Sorel encountered an employee who was finishing the work on the car.
"(The employee) did not see the officer who dropped off the car and said the man was confident that is was his car," an affidavit states. "He told (the employee) that there was an emergency and that he needed (the employee) to hurry and finish up and that he was doing a good job, but he needed to go."
The employee handed him the keys and Sorel left, the affidavit states.
"This was one of those fluke things where we had taken one of our cars to get detailed, the car was left there under their care," Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. "Unfortunately, this guy took advantage of that and we don't know yet at this point if (the car) was specifically targeted because it was a police car, or if he just got lucky and stole a police car."
Police were notified a short time later that the man in the unmarked police car had pulled up to a home in the 1900 block of Rambler Drive, an affidavit states. A neighbor told police a man wearing a police vest had threatened his neighbor, wielding an ax.
"(The man) came toward (the neighbor) threateningly, saying 'I'm gonna get you. I'm going to get you,' then fled the scene," the affidavit states. "(The neighbor) indicated the suspect was three to four feet away from him at the time of the threat, and he was still shaking from the encounter."
Police arrived at the home and found two of the neighbor's vehicles had broken windows. The damage was consistent with being struck with an ax or similar instrument, the affidavit states.
Both witnesses said the police car's emergency lights were active at the time, and the suspect was wearing a black vest with the word "POLICE" on the front and back, the affidavit states.
"Both initially believed the man was a plainclothes police officer, until his behavior caused them to believe otherwise," the affidavit states.
Police said Sorel left the neighborhood and fled into Woodway. Woodway Public Safety Department officers spotted the Charger traveling 44 mph in a 30 mph speed limit zone, and an officer tried to make a traffic stop on the car, the affidavit states.
"The car didn't initially come back as stolen, but when we contacted Waco, we learned it was a stolen police car," Crook said. "He turned on his police lights to get everyone out of his way while our officer was trying to stop him."
Sorel fled in the car, reaching speeds up to 130 mph, Woodway's Assistant Public Safety Director Larry Adams said. Sorel continued to travel into the Speegleville area, where he crashed the police car near Highway 6 and McLaughlin Road.
Sorel left the ax in the police car and ran to a nearby construction business, where he allegedly found a white Chevy Trailblazer with keys in the car. Adams said Sorel stole the car and continued the lengthy pursuit onto Farm-to-Market Road 185 to Yankee Road, near China Spring High School.
Officers pursued Sorel to Flat Rock Road and Pioneer Parkway, where he crashed into a utility pole, disabling the SUV.
Sorel again ran from police, but Woodway officers quickly caught him, Crook said.
Sorel kicked a paramedic in the ambulance and tried to escape from emergency medical personnel, an affidavit states. The kick caused bruising to the paramedic's right leg.
"We don't know what his intentions were, but I think we stopped whatever intentions he had, because he tried to purchase the gun and he threatened people with an ax," Adams said. "We are all glad that no one was seriously hurt."
Police estimated Sorel traveled about 20 miles in the pursuit. He was taken to a local hospital before he was released to McLennan County Jail.
Sorel remained in custody on Waco police charges of state jail felony theft, second-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony impersonating a public servant and Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief. The McLennan County Sheriff's Office charged him with state jail felony unauthorized use of a vehicle; and Woodway police charged him with third-degree felony evading in a vehicle, Class A misdemeanor evading on foot, third-degree felony assault of a public servant and third-degree felony impersonating a public servant.
Waco attorney Jonathan Sibley was appointed to represent Sorel on Thursday. Sibley said he has not yet spoken with his client and declined to comment on the allegations.