A Waco man was stabbed multiple times after police believe he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home with the intent of assaulting another man, an arrest affidavit states.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Hillcrest Drive at about 12:30 a.m., after Hector E. Gonzalez Paloblanco, 32, used a "large amount of force" to break into the home and make his way into a bedroom, where his ex-girlfriend and another man were sleeping, the affidavit states.
The man ushered Paloblanco's ex-girlfriend into a bathroom to protect her, the affidavit states.
When the man turned around, Paloblanco used a large wooden bowl to strike him on the head before the man stabbed Paloblanco multiple times, the affidavit states.
"Hector did receive several stab wounds from (the man) stabbing Hector with his pocket knife in self-defense," the affidavit states.
The man suffered "significant disfigurement" from the attack, according to the affidavit.
Emergency responders treated Paloblanco before he was taken to McLennan County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony. He remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $25,000. He is also being held on a parole violation, jail records state.