Police are investigating a violent confrontation between a man and woman at Arlington Farm Apartments late Tuesday night that led to a 40-year-old man being shot in the face, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded to building N at the apartment complex, located in the 1800 block of Primrose Drive, shortly before midnight. Residents reported hearing a gunshot from an apartment. Officers learned Homer Hampton, 40, had been shot in the face during a fight with a 30-year-old woman, Swanton said.
The man and woman had gotten into an argument, leading to Hampton allegedly hitting and strangling the woman, Swanton said. As the pair struggled, the woman tried to run from Hampton, who was carrying a pistol, he said.
"She told him to get away from her and she ran, trying to get away from him," Swanton said. "He follows her and starts to attack her again by strangling her."
The woman tried to grab the weapon as the struggle continued, and it went off, resulting in Hampton being shot in the face, Swanton said.
"They scuffled, and the gun went off. At this point, we believe it was either self-defense or an accidental discharge during the struggle," Swanton said. "He was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries."
Police said the woman suffered injuries consistent with strangulation. The case is being investigated, and no one had been arrested by Wednesday.