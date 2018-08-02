Police arrested a Waco man Wednesday who punched his girlfriend in the face in front of officers, then tried to get his two dogs to attack the officers, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Dwain Earl Lockhart, 60, was arrested after two officers saw him arguing with a woman in the 1700 block of West Waco Drive on at about 12:30 p.m., Swanton said. Officers saw Lockhart punch the woman in the face as they pulled over to make sure the argument did not turn physical, he said.
The officers saw Lockhart had a long, heavy chain in his waistband and were able to get it away from him before he became aggressive with the officers, Swanton said.
"He ended up pushing one of the officers, so they went to arrest him and he started resisting arrest," Swanton said. "The two dogs that he (Lockhart) had with him, one was a pit bull and the other was a mixed breed. He tried to sic the dogs on one of the officers."
The second officer was able to grab the collar of the pit bull before it reached the other officer, Swanton said. Neither officer was hurt in the incident, he said.
Police arrested Lockhart on a state jail felony charge of terroristic threat against a peace officer and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and gave him a Class C assault citation. The woman did not want to press formal charges, but officers witnessed the assault that led to the citation, Swanton said.
Lockhart remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.