Waco police said Thursday that they believe a man injured in a "questionable shooting" on Wednesday accidentally shot himself with a pistol stolen during a home burglary that morning.
The man, who was not named, is being considered a "person of interest" in several criminal cases now under investigation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called around 11 a.m. Wednesday to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive, where the man claimed he had been shot in the inside of his right thigh by another man, Swanton said. Police said the circumstances around the shooting were" very questionable," but the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Swanton the shooting occurred about 30 minutes after a home burglary in the 1000 block of North 66th Street. Officers found that a man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants took several items, including a .22 caliber pistol.
The gunshot victim matched the description of the burglary suspect, and officers at the shooting scene found stolen items from the burglary, including the .22 pistol that caused the injury, Swanton said.
Other items in possession of the injured man included an AR-15 that had been stolen in mid-April, Swanton said. No arrests had been made Thursday morning, but police were continuing to investigate.