A man operating a tractor and field shredder near Bagby Avenue and Corporation Parkway was killed Wednesday when he got down from the tractor and was run over by the shredder, emergency responders said.
Police and fire crews were called about 4 p.m. to the 2300 block of Corporation Parkway, near the Walmart distribution center. The tractor stalled, and the man was standing between the tractor and shredder when the tractor lurched forward, Waco fire Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
Fire crews used high-powered air bags to lift the shredder off the injured man, Bergerson said. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Authorities remained at the scene Wednesday evening investigating the incident. Bynum said preliminary information indicates the man's death was accidental.
His identity has not been released, and it is unclear who he was working for.