A Waco man turned himself in at McLennan County Jail late Tuesday morning after police accused him of hitting three young children with a stick as a form of punishment in late May, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Joe Perez, 34, was caring for the children, ages 4, 5 and 6, and a parent of the children reported the alleged abuse by Perez, Swanton said.
Police found injuries to the children were "beyond the level of discipline," he said.
Perez remained in jail Wednesday on three third-degree felony charges of injury to a child, with bond listed at $300,000.