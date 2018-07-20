A grocery shopping trip turned violent Wednesday night when a Lacy Lakeview man dragged his roommate with a car on a Bellmead street, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Michael Wayne Steverson, 61, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested Wednesday after police were called to the 100 block of Boston Street at about 7:40 p.m. Steverson and his 56-year-old roommate got into an argument while they were grocery shopping, and the argument continued in their car, Martin said.
The 56-year-old told Steverson, who was driving, that he wanted to get out of the car, Martin said. Steverson pulled over to let his roommate exit but drove forward while his roommate was exiting, dragging him and causing him to hit the ground, Martin said.
The man suffered abrasions on his body from the road, Martin said. He received medical treatment at the scene and did not require transport to a local hospital, he said.
After interviewing the roommate, Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview police went to Steverson's home and arrested him on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail and released Thursday on a $10,000 bond.