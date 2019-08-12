A Bellmead man remained in jail Monday after police said he chased his mother out of her house with a kitchen knife and ignited a mattress while trying to set himself on fire, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Matthew David Weir, 29, of Bellmead, was arrested after a confrontation with police around 10:30 p.m. at the home in the Oaklawn Mobile Home & RV Park, 1109 New Dallas Highway, Kinsey said. Multiple officers arrived after Weir's 61-year-old mother reported that he chased her out of the home with a knife.
The woman told police Weir threatened to set the house and himself on fire, Kinsey said. While searching the house, officers found a mattress smoldering in one bedroom and called the Bellmead Fire Department.
Officers found Weir in another bedroom with a small kitchen knife in his hand.
Police ordered him to drop the knife, but Weir made stabbing motions toward the officers. Officers drew their guns and a stun gun, and Weir dropped the knife, Kinsey said.
Bellmead firefighters were later able to extinguish the mattress. No injuries were reported, police said.
Weir was arrested on five first-degree felony charges, including three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, aggravated assault of a family member and arson. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $250,000.