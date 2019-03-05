Police arrested a man staying at a Bellmead hotel Monday after he attacked a woman and threatened her with a knife, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police arrested Harold Gene Ingalls, 40, after officers were called to the WoodSpring Suites, at 705 N. Interstate 35, shorty before midnight Sunday for a report of a woman screaming, Kinsey said. Officers met Ingalls, who was in a relationship with the 25-year-old woman, when they arrived, she said.
Officers determined Ingalls had hit, kicked and bitten the woman, causing injuries to her head and arms, Kinsey said. She also told officers Ingalls had threatened her with a knife, she said.
First responders treated her injuries at the hotel, but she was not transported to a hospital, Kinsey said.
Police arrested Ingalls on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Freestone County warrants charging aggravated assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency request.
He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $29,000.