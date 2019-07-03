Police arrested a Plantersville man in Walker County after he solicited sex from a Bellmead police decoy social media account appearing to belong to a 13-year-old girl, an arrest affidavit states.
Jason Ray McDaniel, 37, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and brought to McLennan County Jail on a warrant charging second-degree felony online solicitation of a minor.
McDaniel sent the police decoy account an unsolicited message May 31, asked four days later if the girl he thought he was talking to had ever had sex, and sent explicit photos and videos of himself, according to the affidavit.
Bellmead police received a warrant for McDaniel's arrest late last month. He remained in jail Wednesday with bond listed at $10,000.