A Waco man called police to report he had inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl earlier this summer and that he wanted to turn himself in, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Marcus Mendoza, 21, made the report to Waco police at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Martin said. Officers determined the offence happened in Bellmead, and Bellmead officers went to the girl's home, Martin said. The girl corroborated Mendoza's report, and a detective got an arrest warrant for Mendoza on a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child, he said.
Mendoza was arrested Thursday and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.