A Waco man remained in jail this week on charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at her Hewitt home in 2016, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Delvin said.
Durell J'Kay Edward Dudley, 25, was arrested July 17 in Bell County, on a warrant from Hewitt police accusing him of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.
Devlin said the girl's parents found suspicious text messages on her phone in July 2016 that suggested Dudley, then 22, might have sexually assaulted the girl in the previous month.
In a forensic interview the girl said Dudley forced himself on her and raped her, Devlin said.
Authorities interviewed Dudley once during the course of their investigation. Devlin said Dudley cooperated with police, but investigators believed he was giving misleading information.
Police continued to follow up on information, but Dudley became more difficult to locate, Devlin said. Police obtained the sexual assault warrant in April.
Bell County authorities arrested Dudley last week. He was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Friday afternoon and remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $20,000.