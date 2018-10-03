A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, accused of attacking his cousin with a pipe and causing severe injuries on New Year's Eve in 2014, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
McLennan County deputies pulled over Jose Trinidad Renteria on Tuesday and arrested him after finding there was a warrant for his arrest charging first-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon. Renteria is accused of following his cousin to his home in the 500 block of Woodall Street in Lacy Lakeview after a party and beating him with his hands and a pipe.
Police are unclear about Renteria's motive, but his cousin suffered orbital fractures, a fractured jaw and a broken nose, Truehitt said. His cousin went to the hospital and reported the attack to police Jan. 2, Truehitt said.
Police issued an arrest warrant about two weeks after the incident but were unable to find Renteria, he said.
Renteria was arrested on the warrant Tuesday and taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday. Bond information was not immediately available, but jail records state he is also being held on an immigration detainer.