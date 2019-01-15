A Waco man was arrested Monday morning after he tried to cash a check that belonged to a man who died 15 years ago and was made out to his brother, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Officers were called to Educators Credit Union, 641 N. Robinson Drive, shortly before 10:35 a.m., when Andrew James Holt, 28, tried to cash the $500 check, Prasifka said. Bank employees alerted an off-duty officer working security at the bank after they determined the account associated with the check was closed in 2005 because its owner died in 2004, he said.
Holt told the officer the check was made out to his brother and that he gave bank officials his brother's ID, Prasifka said. He said Holt also told officers he got the check for doing yard work and that he did not know who signed the check.
Holt was arrested on a third-degree felony forgery charge and 2014 warrants charging theft and burglary of a building. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $25,000.