A man who was pulled over for a minor traffic violation Sunday night was arrested after he allegedly threw about 771 grams of heroin out of his car, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Police stopped Cesar Heber Martinez Guerra, 41, a Mexico native, for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 35, near the 325 mile-marker, at about 11:15 p.m. As the officer was pulling Guerra over, the officer saw a bag being thrown out the window, Dickson said. The bag was soon recovered and identified as suspected heroin.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a gram of gram of heroin can range anywhere from $50 to $100.
Dickson said Guerra told the officer that he was traveling to Dallas at the time of the stop. He said the case remains under investigation.
Guerra was arrested on a first-degree felony charge for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance. He was taken to McLennan County Jail where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $25,000.
He was also being detained on an immigration detainer.