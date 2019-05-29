A Bellmead man was arrested Tuesday night after family called police, saying he was threatening a murder-suicide plot with a handgun, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of East Harris Street at about 9:15 p.m. During an argument, Billy Fuller, 55, threatened to kill family members and then kill himself, Kinsey said.
Fuller told family if they call police, they should bring the SWAT team, Kinsey said. Officers arrived and found Fuller sitting on his front porch with a handgun, she said.
Officers started talking with Fuller, and he said he knew they were wearing body armor but that he would shoot them in the head, Kinsey said.
They continued communicating with Fuller and were able to talk him into stepping away from the home, leading to his arrest without incident about 45 minutes after the initial call, Kinsey said.
No one was hurt in the incident, Kinsey said. No shots were fired, but two handguns were recovered from Fuller's possession, she said.
Fuller was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday.
Bond information was not immediately available.