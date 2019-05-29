Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.