A Waco man was arrested after police say he deceived another man by claiming he needed hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay legal fees or be sent to prison, an arrest affidavit states.
Terrance Lee Spears, 24, was arrested at the McLennan County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon when deputies learned Waco police had put out a warrant for Spears' arrest charging first-degree felony theft by deception.
According the affidavit, Spears befriended a local man through the internet in 2017 and claimed he was having "money troubles and legal woes that required money he did not have."
The man gave Spears money, and Spears continued to claim he had new legal fees he needed to pay or he would go to prison, the affidavit states. At the time of their communication, Spears had a total of $1,087 in legal fees for probation fees and court costs that were unpaid.
The man told investigators he had sent Spears a total of $451,753.66 in the course of their conversations, including more than $60,000 since last month, the affidavit states.
"None of the events Terrence told (the victim) are true, but were used to keep (the victim) giving Terrence money using deception," the affidavit states. "(The victim) would not have given Terrence the money without the deception used by Terrence."
Spears remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $25,000.