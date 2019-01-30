A Waco man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly took photos of himself sexually assaulting a woman in May, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Adrain Javier Deltoro, 20, of Waco, is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old woman after they both attended a gathering at a South Waco apartment.
"She was with a known acquaintance that night when she laid down on the couch, went to sleep and when she woke up in the morning, she felt like something had happened," Swanton said.
The woman did not immediately report her suspicions, but she notified police in September after she came across photos of Deltoro allegedly sexually assaulting her, Swanton said. He declined to release how she found the photos, citing the ongoing investigation.
Detectives followed up on the case and obtained an arrest warrant charging Deltoro with a second-degree sexual assault. He was arrested at his home Tuesday and was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Deltoro posted a bond listed at $10,000 and was released from custody Wednesday.