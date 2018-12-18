A Waco man with 51 misdemeanor warrants was arrested Sunday after officers called to his home found 13 malnourished dogs there, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police went to the 2000 block of North Fifth Street about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when a caller reported several dogs were attacking another dog in the yard of Jose Angel Resendez, 28, Bynum said. When officers arrived, they found 12 dogs attacking an injured dog and requested help from animal control officers, he said.
"Animal control was able to take control of all 13 dogs. All the dogs were of various breeds," Bynum said. "At the time the officers were there, the officers believed all the dogs were malnourished."
Animal control officers seized the dogs and took them to the Waco Animal Shelter, Bynum said. An update on their status was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrested Resendez on 13 Class A misdemeanor charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals and took him to McLennan County Jail. At the time of his arrest, Resendez also had 51 outstanding Class C warrants on a variety of charges, including traffic violations and animal control infractions.
Bynum said animal control officers were aware of ongoing concerns at Resendez's house.
Resendez remained jailed Tuesday afternoon with bond listed at $26,000.