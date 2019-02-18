A Hewitt man was arrested late Sunday night after he rammed his vehicle into his girlfriend’s car, broke her nose and assaulted her son after a family gathering, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
Police were called to the 700 block of Kimberly Drive at about 9:30 p.m., when family members reported Bobby Jason Hines, 36, had returned to the home as his 40-year-old girlfriend and her 17-year-old son were leaving.
According to preliminary reports, Saunders said Hines, who had been at the gathering earlier, returned to see his girlfriend leaving and rammed his car into her car.
“They had a disturbance earlier in the night and they ended up separating,” Saunders said. “She and her son were leaving and that is when he used his car to ram her car.”
After the crash, the woman got out and Hines approached her, Saunders said. Hines, who was allegedly intoxicated, walked up to his girlfriend when her son stepped in between the couple.
The woman’s son was knocked down, and Hines then began to attack the woman, Saunders said. Hines allegedly hit the woman in her head, causing bruises, swelling and a broken nose.
Officers arrived and arrested Hines. The woman was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, Saunders said.
Inside Hines’ car, officers found an open container of beer. Police said Hines was intoxicated while driving his car and assaulting the woman and her son.
Hines was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault and a Class B misdemeanor charge of DWI. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday with a bond listed at $27,500.