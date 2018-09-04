A Robinson man out on bond after a drug arrest in July was arrested Sunday morning, accused of assaulting a family member and running from police, Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka said.
Matthew Ronald Nix, 30, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday after a 62-year-old woman reported he had assaulted her in a home in the 700 block of Margaret Drive, Prasifka said. As officers approached the home, Nix drove away at a high rate of speed and initially did not stop for the officer, he said.
He stopped and was detained in the 800 block of North Robinson Drive.
The injured woman told police she and Nix had gotten into an argument, Prasifka said. He bumped the woman in her chest, causing her to fall back, cut her finger and hurt her knee, Prasifka said.
Nix was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault and a Class B misdemeanor charge of fleeing from police.
About six weeks ago, Nix was arrested after police found cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam pills, marijuana, digital scales and unused baggies in vehicles he told officers were his. He was released on bond after being arrested on a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
After Nix was arrested Sunday, he was booked into McLennan County Jail on bond violations and remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $60,000.