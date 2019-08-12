A 28-year-old Waco man was arrested Friday on charges that he sold heroin and crack cocaine to an undercover police officer last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Craig Demonte King is accused of selling heroin out of Trendwood Apartments on a "daily basis," the affidavit states. Drug enforcement officers began investigating and set up an undercover buy on July 12.
The undercover officer contacted King on a cell phone after police received reports of drug sales coming from an apartment at Trendwood, 1700 Dallas Circle. King invited to the officer to the apartment and sold him 17 grams of a drug that was confirmed as heroin in a field test, the affidavit states.
The undercover officer purchased another 10 grams of heroin and less than a gram of cocaine, as confirmed by field tests and later Texas Department of Public Safety testing, the affidavit states.
All three purchases were captured on audio and video recording, the affidavit states.
Officers got three first-degree felony warrants charging delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. A drug-free zone allows authorities to charge defendants with more serious drug-related offenses.
"The Trendwood Apartments has a playground which is intended for the entertainment of children located approximately in the center of the complex, which makes this location a drug-free zone," the affidavit states.
Late last month, police ramped up efforts for enforcement around Trendwood after ongoing complaints came from neighbors in East Waco. Trendwood management told the Tribune-Herald they are in the process of working with police to ensure safety at the complex.
King posted a bond listed at $55,000 and was released from McLennan County Jail on Friday evening.