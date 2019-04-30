After a six-hour search, police arrested a man they believe robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Marlin.
Ronald James Bryant, 60, was arrested without incident Tuesday evening at a home in Lott, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said. Bryant is charged with felony robbery of a financial institution, Scaman said.
He and Marlin Police Chief Nathan Sodek received information on Bryant's whereabouts at about 6:30 p.m. and found him at the house, Scaman said. Officers found a BB gun believed to have been used in the robbery, the car used to leave the bank and an undisclosed amount of money in Bryant's possession at the time of his arrest, he said.
Officials released surveillance photos from the bank shortly after the robbery. Officials reported a man used a firearm to rob BBVA Compass Bank, 504 Live Oak St. in Marlin, of an undisclosed amount of money at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Multiple agencies, including the FBI, Waco police, Lott police, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, McLennan County Constables and Texas Game Wardens helped Marlin police and the Falls County Sheriff's Office in the search.
Bryant was taken to Falls County Jail after his arrest. Bond information was not available Tuesday night.