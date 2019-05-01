Bellmead police arrested a man armed with a machete Tuesday morning at Eastgate Plaza, 2500 Bellmead Drive, after he swung with weapon at a man cleaning a business, Bellmead police Sgt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Police responded to the shopping center at about 10:25 a.m. A man cleaning a business' restroom told police he asked Albert Richard Thatcher, 56, of Waco, to leave the business because Thatcher was bathing in a bathroom sink and causing water to pool on the floor, Kinsey said.
The man said Thatcher gathered his belongings and put them on a table and was becoming angry, when the man saw a "long stick that was broken and pointed at one end" near Thatcher's belongings and became nervous Thatcher would use the stick against him, Kinsey said.
"The victim stated that is when Thatcher pulled the machete from his bag and began to chase him with the machete around the business," Kinsey wrote in a press release. "Thatcher eventually swung the machete at the victim and the victim was able to defend the attack with the stick he had grabbed from Thatcher."
The man was able to get away from Thatcher before police arrived, she said. Officers arrested Thatcher on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $10,000.