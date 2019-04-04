Police are planning to arrest a teenager who they say was caught in an online video assaulting a female who appeared to be trying to end their relationship.
The Waco Police Department this week obtained a Class A misdemeanor arrest warrant for Jamarion Reese, 17, of Waco,
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said police began an investigation after they were made aware of the video that was posted in late March, depicting a "very violent assault that allegedly occurred" in Waco.
The misdemeanor assault warrant, charging Reese with assault was obtained this week, Swanton said. The man in the video and the female were involved in a dating relationship, he said.
"The investigation determined this was a case of dating violence and they have had a dating relationship for the past two years. Based on the investigation, a warrant was issued for Reese’s arrest," Swanton said in a statement.
Individuals who posted the video online, including on Twitter, suggested the female was "pulling a prank on her boyfriend" by appearing to break up with him.
Officers said they are aware of Reese's current location and will be serving the warrant, Swanton said. That location was not made public.
Reese was booked into McLennan County Jail on a parole violation on April 1 for an undisclosed offense for which he was convicted in juvenile court. Swanton would not confirm if Reese was in juvenile custody, but he said police are not actively seeking him.