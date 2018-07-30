Lacy Lakeview police arrested a man early Sunday on charges of attempted sexual assault against a woman who had begun divorce proceedings against him.
Pedro Ulloa Morales, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested at a home at 1000 block of East Crest Drive, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. Truehitt said Morales and his wife are going through a divorce, but were sleeping in bed late Saturday night when Morales tried to have sex with the woman.
Truehitt said the woman told Morales no and tried to reach for her cellphone to call for help.
Morales allegedly took her phone and threw it, causing the battery to snap out of the phone. Truehitt said the woman was able to get her phone back and run to a bathroom where she locked the door.
Truehitt said police arrived shortly after midnight and spoke to the woman before arresting Morales and taking him to McLennan County Jail.
Police arrested Morales on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault and a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with emergency request for assistance. He was also being held on an immigration hold, jail records state.
He remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $21,000.