Waco police are warning bank customers to be vigilant after a handful of residents’ vehicles have been burglarized after they visited banks in the past three months.
Waco police are investigating five cases of “bank jugging,” in which a suspect or suspects wait outside a bank until they see a customer leave with cash, then follow the customer to anther location with the intent of taking the cash, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Victims in the recent incidents have lost between $500 and $9,000 each, Swanton said. Similar incidents were also reported in Waco about a year and a half ago, he said.
It appears banks in West Waco have been targeted recently, Swanton said. Two incidents happened after customers left First National Bank of Central Texas, 7500 Woodway Drive; two happened after customers left Chase Bank at 320 N. New Road; and the most recent happened after a customer left Wells Fargo at 8900 W. U.S. Hwy 84, he said. Woodway police are also investigating a “bank jugging” incident that started at Bank of America at 401 N. Hewitt Drive.
Customers should not give any obvious sign they are carrying cash out of a bank, should remain aware of their surroundings and whether they are being followed, and should not leave cash or other valuables in their vehicle, Swanton said.
“Bank jugging offenses are on the rise in our region with suspects being known to strike multiple cities statewide,” he said in the press release.
Suspects in the state have often used rented or leased vehicles, added temporary window tinting and placed temporary license plates on their vehicles, Swanton said.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call 911 immediately, he said.