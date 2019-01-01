A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died early Tuesday morning after a shooting at House of Blues Club in South Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the club at 211 South Loop Drive shortly after 2 a.m. after a reported shooting. Swanton said officers found a man dead after being shot multiple times.
Justice of the Peace Brian Richardson pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police declined to identify the man pending notification of family.
Swanton said officers believed the man and another person got into an argument at the club. The argument moved to the parking lot where the shooting occurred.
One subject was detained by officers as the investigation continued Tuesday afternoon.