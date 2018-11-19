A 22-year-old man was killed and four others were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident on University Parks Drive involving a gravel truck and a pickup.
The identity of the person killed in the wreck was not immediately available, nor were the identities or conditions of those injured in the crash at South Third Street and University Parks Drive near Loop 340.
Waco police accident reconstruction detectives and crime scene technicians were investigating the incident, which occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday. A gravel truck southbound on University Parks struck the passenger side of the pickup, which was traveling west on South Third Street, said Waco police Sgt. John Allovio.
The driver of the gravel truck, owned by KHC Trucking, complained of chest pains and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, Allovio said. The other three occupants of the pickup truck also were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, he said.
The intersection will be closed for three or four hours during the police investigation, Allovio said.