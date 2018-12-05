Waco police are investigating two unrelated shootings from the past weekend, including one in East Waco that injured a man carrying a 2-year-old child.
Police were called around 11:15 a.m. Sunday to the scene of a brief parking lot shootout at a convenience store in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said Wednesday. Across the street at the Estella Maxey public housing complex, police found an injured 34-year-old man with the child, who was unharmed. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Police learned that the man and child had pulled up to the store in the back of a Buick sedan, with two other men in the front seat. After the driver went inside, a green sedan pulled up, and a man inside that car began firing shots into the parked Buick.
"When the shooting occurred, the victim took off running, carrying a 2-year-old child with him," Bynum said. "He ran to the Estella Maxey apartment complex and while he was trying to flee. He was struck at least one time in the back."
The injured man told police he ran toward the apartments for safety and discovered when he got there that he was shot.
Meanwhile, the other passenger remaining in the car exchanged gunfire with the gunman in the green car, Bynum said. The two men got out and chased each other in the parking lot but escaped before police arrived.
At least three shell casings were found in the parking lot. No arrests had been made as police continued to investigate the shooting Wednesday.
The other weekend shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Oak Tree Apartments, 802 Rambler Drive.
Police responding to a report of gunfire at the apartments looked through an apartment window where they believed a struggle had occurred.
"They tried to get in the apartment, but it appeared to have been locked from the outside," Bynum said. "During that time, a call came in from dispatch that a shooting victim had arrived at Providence (Health Center)."
The patient, a 27-year-old man, was transferred to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with a gunshot to the stomach, Bynum said. While police were going to the hospital, officers learned of an 18-year-old man with a gunshot to his leg inside another apartment unit.
"It is believed that they both fled from the original apartment," Bynum said. He said that discovery gave police probable cause to enter the first apartment.
"Officers were able to go back to the original apartment and force entry, because it was unknown if a suspect or other victims might be inside," he said. "They knew they had two people with gunshot wounds, but they could not get anyone to come to the door."
Inside the apartment, officers learned the apartment was rented by the 27-year-old man, Bynum said. Blood and about 18 grams of prepackaged marijuana were found in the apartment living room.
The two injured men gave different versions of the shooting, Bynum said. The 18-year-old told police a third individual was involved in the incident, but officers have not been able to identify that person.
Both shootings remain under investigation and no arrests have been made, Bynum said.