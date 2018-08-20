Police are investigating what they believe was an exchange of pistol and assault rifle fire between two groups outside a recently opened Waco nightclub early Sunday.
Police were observing crowds at Krush, The New Offsett Club, shortly before 4 a.m., at 641 Ruby Ave., on Sunday when they heard gunfire coming from a nearby property. Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the crowd had grown to more than 300 people and officers were concerned because of “troubles” at the club’s former location, Club Crush, at 1015 N. 25th St., that closed in 2014.
“A sergeant was sitting in one of the parking lots next to club Krush at 641 Ruby monitoring the very large crowd at 3:50 in the morning,” Swanton said. “Several individuals in the gathering started to get very loud and the supervisor heard a discharge of firearm that occurred about 50 yards away from his marked patrol vehicle.”
Swanton said other patrol officers who were nearby working an unrelated call also heard several gunshots coming from the area. Police went to the club and found multiple AR-style rifles and handgun shells, but no injuries were reported early Sunday morning.
“(The sergeant) later discovered that two groups were arguing and one group shot multiple times with an AR-type rifle and the other group had a .9-millimeter pistol,” Swanton said. Multiple casings were found directly beside the front entrance to 641 Ruby.”
Nightclub owner Randy Gober said he opened the new club about two weeks ago. The club, which stays open Friday and Saturday nights until 5 a.m. the following morning, does not serve alcoholic drinks but allows patrons to bring their own.
He said the night of the shooting, club goers had began to leave the establishment at about 3:45 a.m. He said footage shows that the crowd was smaller than the estimated 300, and there was no violence at his club or parking lot.
“Police had been driving up and down the street all night and another (officer) was sitting across the street watching everything that night,” Gober said. “I was outside when a saw a man in a black car fire four shots in the air down the street.”
He said he approached police after the gunfire.
“I asked him if he was going to go after the man, who was still stuck in traffic,” Gober said. “He told me that if my club wouldn’t have been open then this never would have happened. After he came at me like that, I wasn’t going to talk with them anymore.”
Swanton said the club operator did not cooperate with the officers’ preliminary investigation. He said the shooting occurred on a neighboring property that was not part of the club but was used as overflow parking.
Gober said he believed police were targeting his business because of his past association with Club Crush, 1015 N. 25th St., which closed in 2014 following struggles with the building owner and city officials. Police reported violent incidents there, including a 2014 early Easter morning “gun battle” that injured one man.
“It really wouldn’t surprise me that this wasn’t a set-up by the police,” Gober said. “I’ve had problems with the police in every club I’ve opened, and they’ve even tried to shut down parties I’ve thrown for kids, like my high school son.”
On Monday, employees of businesses near Krush, including Rent-A-Center, 622 N. Valley Mills Drive, and Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive, told the Tribune-Herald on that police approached their businesses seeking managers to sign complaints about Gober’s club.
Gober said while he has served time in prison for drug and other offenses, he is just trying to run a legitimate business.
“I am not going to sit back and say all police are corrupt, because they are not,” he said. “I have a couple friends on the police force, but they even tell me all the time that I need to watch my back. I bust my butt and work my butt off. I am not going to say I am the perfect person in the world, because I have been in trouble...but I want people in Waco to know this is a nice place, a nice facility and you shouldn’t believe everything you hear.”
Swanton said the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests were made by Monday evening.