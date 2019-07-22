Waco police are investigating the shooting death this past weekend of a man at Trendwood Apartments in East Waco, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police responded late Saturday or early Sunday to a report of gunshots at the complex at 1702 Dallas Circle. Swanton said while officers were en route, the call was upgraded to a confirmed shooting.
At the apartments, one man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Swanton said he did not have the man's age and his identity would likely be released Tuesday.
Justice of the Peace James Lee arrived at the apartment and pronounced the man dead, Swanton said. An autopsy was ordered, he said.
Details remained limited Monday afternoon, Swanton said. The case remains under investigation.