A 19-year-old man was stabbed at least three times Thursday evening, possibly the result of retaliation for a confrontation earlier in the day, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said.
Police were called to a home at the intersection of North 22nd Street and Maple Avenue at about 6 p.m., where a man claimed he was attacked and robbed of some of his property at his home. Police believe the 19-year-old was stabbed at the home and driven away from the area, Graeter said.
As police gathered information, the 19-year-old man was found in a vehicle in the 900 block of North 66th Street and taken to a local hospital. The severity of his wounds was not clear Thursday night.
Witnesses provided limited information, Graeter said.
"The person involved in the disturbance this morning came back with a brother and several friends and attacked the people in the driveway of the home," Graeter said. "There were numerous people fighting, and a 19-year-old man who returned with the group was stabbed."
No arrests had been made Thursday night as police continued to investigate the incidents.