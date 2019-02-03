A woman was found shot to death inside a West Waco home early Sunday morning, leading police to launch a murder investigation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
At about 3:30 a.m., police were called to the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive in the Richland Hills neighborhood and discovered a woman in her mid-20s dead inside. Swanton said a witness told police someone came into the home and shot the woman.
Swanton said no arrests were made by late Sunday afternoon, but police are investigating the death as a murder.
Justice of the Peace Walter H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced the woman dead and requested an autopsy, Swanton said. The woman’s named was not released Sunday as police worked to notify her family.
No additional information was available.