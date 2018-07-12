A 20-year-old woman who was visiting a friend was shot in the neck while inside her friend's North Waco apartment Thursday, Waco police Sgt. Aaron Mitzel said.
Police were called to Villages Apartments, 1100 N. Sixth St., shortly before 6 p.m., when a shooting was reported in a second-story apartment. Mitzel said police arrived at the apartment and found the 20-year-old Copperas Cove woman shot in the neck.
The woman, who was conscious and walking, told police a man she did not know came into her friend's apartment while her friend was at work. She said she did not know the man, but he shot her before he left the area, Mitzel said.
Police continued to investigate and collect evidence as emergency medical personnel took the woman to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. Mitzel said the woman, who was not fully cooperative with police, did not have life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were made Thursday evening as police continued to investigate the circumstances of the incident.