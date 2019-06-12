Waco police believe a man may have shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning.

"However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are very questionable," Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive shortly before 11 a.m. for the shooting, and the man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Swanton said.

Police are continuing to investigate, but there is no danger to the public from the incident, he said. No other details were available.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

