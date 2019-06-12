Waco police believe a man may have shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning.
"However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are very questionable," Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.
Officers responded to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive shortly before 11 a.m. for the shooting, and the man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Swanton said.
Police are continuing to investigate, but there is no danger to the public from the incident, he said. No other details were available.